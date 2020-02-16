Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 32.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 314.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $15.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,134.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,606,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,070.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,928.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,817.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,586.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

