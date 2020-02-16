Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been trending very negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a news sentiment score of -3.21 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Amazon.com’s analysis:

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 target price (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $15.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,134.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,606,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,081. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,928.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,817.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,070.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,480,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.