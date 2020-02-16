American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,968 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,465 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of American Airlines Group worth $17,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,194 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,524,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,308,577. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $36.72.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

