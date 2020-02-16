American International Group Inc. Acquires 412 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,640,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 97.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $862.61.

CMG stock opened at $921.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $592.73 and a 12-month high of $923.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $865.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $821.92.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,005 shares of company stock worth $67,957,034. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

