American International Group Inc. Acquires 77,718 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 446.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,718 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2,244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 3,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $223,700.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,439.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $287,820.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMG opened at $82.90 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.91.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.17.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

