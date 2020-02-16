American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.19% of NCR worth $8,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NCR by 4,182.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,449,000 after purchasing an additional 694,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NCR by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $338,619,000 after purchasing an additional 390,502 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth $13,152,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NCR by 365.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 471,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 370,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in NCR by 31.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,325,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 318,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.62.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $274,243.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $387,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $87,842.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NCR shares. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research started coverage on NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on NCR in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.