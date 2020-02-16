American International Group Inc. Buys 1,141 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisign by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisign by 92.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Verisign by 172.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Verisign by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.00.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $209.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.07. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $173.84 and a one year high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

