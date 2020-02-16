American International Group Inc. Buys 1,577 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 279,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 194,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 246,272 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE opened at $134.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.88. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $119.15 and a twelve month high of $135.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

