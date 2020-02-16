American International Group Inc. Buys 4,158 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $79.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average is $69.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 69.38%. The company had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $94,777.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $3,441,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,949 shares of company stock worth $25,290,546. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.