American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,672 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

NYSE ADM opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

