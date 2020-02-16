American International Group Inc. Grows Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,269,000 after purchasing an additional 194,230 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.00.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $291.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.60 and a 200-day moving average of $236.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.96 and a twelve month high of $293.44.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total transaction of $232,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,337 shares of company stock valued at $6,192,032 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

