American International Group Inc. Grows Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of CoreSite Realty worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $58,651,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 48.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,516,000 after buying an additional 108,953 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 62.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 254,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after buying an additional 98,075 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at about $7,424,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 335,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after buying an additional 47,259 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.91. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $99.94 and a 52 week high of $123.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

