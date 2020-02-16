American International Group Inc. Grows Stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Msci by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,201,000 after acquiring an additional 423,160 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Msci by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,946,000 after acquiring an additional 85,403 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Msci by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,346,000 after acquiring an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Msci by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 418,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Msci by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 337,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Atlantic Securities upgraded Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total value of $743,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares in the company, valued at $89,508,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,947,168 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $322.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.21. Msci Inc has a one year low of $173.00 and a one year high of $322.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.06.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 237.36% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.