American International Group Inc. Has $8.15 Million Stock Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 14.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMG. ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.02.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $121.52 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $125.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

