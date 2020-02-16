American International Group Inc. Has $8.20 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WY stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.73 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

