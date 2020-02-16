American International Group Inc. Has $8.27 Million Stock Holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Avnet worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 143,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,285 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 381,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after purchasing an additional 199,128 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 2,657.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 185,856 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $10,840,642.28. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cross Research cut shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

AVT opened at $36.37 on Friday. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

