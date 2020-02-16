American International Group Inc. Has $8.28 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,352 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 52.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,853,000 after purchasing an additional 628,072 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,778,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,902,000 after purchasing an additional 131,666 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,422,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,764,000 after purchasing an additional 34,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

