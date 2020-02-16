American International Group Inc. Has $8.46 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in ResMed by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in ResMed by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. CLSA began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

RMD stock opened at $176.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.60. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.81 and a 52 week high of $176.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.81 and its 200 day moving average is $145.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $199,416.80. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $1,144,679.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,227,566.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,633 shares of company stock worth $5,781,763. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

