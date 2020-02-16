American International Group Inc. Has $8.87 Million Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,831 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 14,724 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

LPX opened at $34.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -427.25 and a beta of 1.44. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $34.28.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.95%.

In other news, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $299,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $109,953.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,374.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

