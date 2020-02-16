American International Group Inc. Has $8.92 Million Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 11,464.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,287 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Grand Canyon Education worth $8,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $87.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $132.72.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.