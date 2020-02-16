American International Group Inc. Has $9.13 Million Stock Holdings in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 242.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,792 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of RLI worth $9,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $133,309.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RLI opened at $95.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. RLI Corp has a one year low of $68.67 and a one year high of $99.93. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.68.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. RLI had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.