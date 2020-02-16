American International Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $49,760,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Align Technology by 4,163.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 215,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 210,858 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 5,948.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 148,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,402,000 after acquiring an additional 145,920 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $37,190,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Align Technology by 186.5% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 106,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 69,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total transaction of $766,947.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,593.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yuval Shaked sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.61, for a total value of $214,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,013.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,773 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $274.95 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.84 and a twelve month high of $334.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.06.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

