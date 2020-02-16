American International Group Inc. Increases Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CDW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.63.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $138.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.41 and a 200 day moving average of $128.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. CDW has a 1 year low of $90.53 and a 1 year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 597,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,157. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.