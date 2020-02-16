American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust stock opened at $101.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $83.95 and a one year high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,373. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.