American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 513,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after buying an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.5% in the third quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 13,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 63,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 25.0% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.19.

In related news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at $531,353.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $35,436.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637 shares of company stock valued at $118,502 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $195.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.75 and a 200 day moving average of $170.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

