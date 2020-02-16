American International Group Inc. Purchases 1,293 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $9,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 38,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,184. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.86.

DLR opened at $131.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.87 and a 200 day moving average of $122.97. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $136.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.39.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.