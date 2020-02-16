American International Group Inc. Sells 1,965 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.46.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

