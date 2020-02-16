American International Group Inc. Sells 2,614 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Insperity worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 61,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 23,264 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 11,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average is $91.43. Insperity Inc has a 12 month low of $65.89 and a 12 month high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

