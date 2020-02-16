American International Group Inc. Sells 2,817 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Brighthouse Financial worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 84.3% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 119.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 41.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BHF. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

