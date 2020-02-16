Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Short Interest Down 5.4% in January

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

In related news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.53 per share, with a total value of $103,773.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,913.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

ABCB opened at $41.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.47. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

