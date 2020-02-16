Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMPH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $19.17 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $905.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,990 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $80,079.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 25,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $461,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,737. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.