AMS Capital Ltda Has $8.13 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AMS Capital Ltda lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 4.9% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,886.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,214,000 after buying an additional 135,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $166,185.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,323.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,128 shares of company stock worth $79,779,248 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.49.

NYSE CRM opened at $189.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.07, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $192.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

