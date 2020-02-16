AMS Capital Ltda Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AMS Capital Ltda increased its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,636 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 3.1% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $379.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $249.10 and a fifty-two week high of $379.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.39. The stock has a market cap of $183.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. Adobe’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

