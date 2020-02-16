AMS Capital Ltda Lowers Holdings in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

AMS Capital Ltda trimmed its holdings in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 301,500 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for approximately 1.2% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

SE opened at $48.49 on Friday. Sea Ltd has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

