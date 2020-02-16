AMS Capital Ltda Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 170,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,293,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 14.6% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AMS Capital Ltda owned 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $149.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $149.68.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

