AMS Capital Ltda Sells 126,090 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

AMS Capital Ltda cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126,090 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.9% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 250,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $44.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

