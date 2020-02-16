Analysts Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.08. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $6.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $117.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.53. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,320 shares of company stock worth $11,186,087 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the third quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 14,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

