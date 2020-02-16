Analysts Anticipate EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $617.79 Million

Brokerages expect EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) to announce $617.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $616.02 million to $622.50 million. EPAM Systems reported sales of $504.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.78.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 4,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total transaction of $828,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $409,840.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,080,122. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,692,000 after acquiring an additional 560,378 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $73,843,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,270,000 after acquiring an additional 139,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $619,422,000 after acquiring an additional 138,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 605,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,455,000 after acquiring an additional 133,899 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $236.75 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $150.97 and a 1-year high of $242.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.19.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.