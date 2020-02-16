Analysts Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.59. Lindsay reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,350%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Lindsay had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

In other news, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $491,206.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at about $5,697,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lindsay by 183.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lindsay by 713.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 44,142 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lindsay by 15.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay during the second quarter worth about $3,857,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay stock opened at $109.72 on Friday. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $111.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 85.52%.

Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

