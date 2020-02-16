Analysts Anticipate Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) will announce $2.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.67 billion and the lowest is $2.65 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $11.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $11.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.05.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $209.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.89 and its 200-day moving average is $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $166.57 and a 52 week high of $219.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 692,117 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 582.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,328,000 after acquiring an additional 450,264 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 770,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $149,480,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5,312.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 348,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,677,000 after acquiring an additional 342,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $195,630,000 after acquiring an additional 335,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

