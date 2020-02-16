Analysts Expect Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $204.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report sales of $204.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.87 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $92.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $619.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.17 million to $621.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $768.36 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $819.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENPH. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $140,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 305,038 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz acquired 10,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $862,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,185.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,564,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,648 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $41.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 120.85 and a beta of 0.93. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

