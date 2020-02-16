Analysts Expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Announce $1.39 EPS

Brokerages forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.45. PACCAR posted earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $6.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Shares of PCAR opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PACCAR has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $83.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,333 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,003,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,507,000 after purchasing an additional 508,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,842,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,846,000 after acquiring an additional 507,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

