Analysts Expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will post $283.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $289.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280.30 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $183.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

In related news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PB opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.58. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $75.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.