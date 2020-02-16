Analysts Expect Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $489.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) will report sales of $489.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $493.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $484.75 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $422.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $428.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $214,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 70.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 129,855 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1,848.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $859,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $173,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSTG stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.