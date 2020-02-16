Analyzing Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) and MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS)

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) and MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of MAM Software Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of MAM Software Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Associates and MAM Software Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates $617.95 million 8.28 $85.76 million $1.32 60.77 MAM Software Group $37.71 million 4.06 $3.71 million $0.33 36.73

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than MAM Software Group. MAM Software Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Manhattan Associates and MAM Software Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates 0 1 3 0 2.75 MAM Software Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus target price of $97.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.33%. MAM Software Group has a consensus target price of $12.12, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Manhattan Associates’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Manhattan Associates is more favorable than MAM Software Group.

Volatility & Risk

Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAM Software Group has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Associates and MAM Software Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates 13.88% 58.03% 23.22% MAM Software Group 9.85% 23.75% 11.58%

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats MAM Software Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions. It also provides inventory optimization and planning solutions; maintenance services comprising customer support services and software enhancements; professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; and training and change management services. In addition, the company resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About MAM Software Group

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company offers business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; and information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits. It also provides e-commerce and online services that offers Web sites and online connectivity between manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, auto service providers, and the consumer; and customer support, consulting, and training services comprising phone and online support, implementation, and training. The company's business management systems include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains. Its business management systems also comprise Autowork Online for small single location auto service businesses; and Trader, a product for generic wholesalers and distributors. In addition, the company offers information products, such as Autocat, MAM Commerce, Interchange Catalog, Labor Guide, Scheduled Service Intervals, and Tire Sizing. Further, it provides online e-commerce services through OpenWebs, Autonet, and WebTrade and WebRetail solutions. The company serves wholesale parts and tire distributors, retailers, franchisees, cooperatives, auto service chains, and single location auto service businesses. MAM Software Group, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

