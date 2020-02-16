Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Down 5.5% in January

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Andersons to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Andersons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,089,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 112,907 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 241,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 103,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 83,587 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANDE opened at $20.77 on Friday. Andersons has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $677.10 million, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Andersons had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was up 132.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Andersons will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

