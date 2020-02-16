ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,607,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.29% of ANSYS worth $928,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 64.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 146.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total transaction of $232,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,337 shares of company stock worth $6,192,032. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Citigroup lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

ANSS stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.98. 911,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,657. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.44. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 1.41. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $172.96 and a one year high of $293.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

