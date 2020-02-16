Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.52 Million

Analysts expect Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) to announce $32.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.20 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $18.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $120.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.30 million to $121.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $150.25 million, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $155.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of ATRS opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.35 million, a P/E ratio of 358.00 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $1,422,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,891 shares in the company, valued at $9,267,216.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $366,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,000 shares of company stock worth $2,248,355 over the last 90 days. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,023 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 10.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.