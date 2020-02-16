Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $366,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $458,742.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,037.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

ATRS opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $584.35 million, a P/E ratio of 357.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.95. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

