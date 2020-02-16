Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,980,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,146 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.98% of Antero Resources worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 49.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,588,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,398 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $5,315,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $4,412,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 428.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 227,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 184,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.0% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,913,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 125,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. Antero Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $504.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $952.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $382,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

